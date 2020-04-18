“Video Control Reaction” and a New Way to Put a Show Online

Chad Dawkins, a curator and critic based in San Antonio (and current Curator and Director of Exhibitions at Southwest School of Art) has launched an online video exhibition called Video Control Reaction. It’s an interesting curatorial approach in that is exists only as a list of links.

There are a handful of Texas artists here — including Megan Solis, Michael Smith, Xavier Gilmore, Liz Rodda, and Rafael Fernando Gutierrez Jr., — as well as national and international names like Christian Marclay, Sky Hopinka, and Judith Berry.

Via the homepage of Video Control Reaction:

“Video Control Reaction (April 2020– ) is an online-only exhibition created for social isolation in the time of our global pandemic. The videos collected here present a range of approaches to working with film, video, and software, and the point is to emphasize that variety. The works are presented as links to other sites. Whether you make it back or not is up to you. The exhibition will close once its over.”

We received word of it on April 9, and Dawkins said then that he “may be adding more as time goes on.”

To dive in, please go here.