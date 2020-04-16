Dallas Art Fair Online Releases Schedule of Events

The Dallas Art Fair, originally scheduled for April 14 – 23, postponed its in-person fair (now scheduled for October), due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas Art Fair Online gives patrons and collectors a chance to preview and purchase the art online. The online platform will also include webinars, podcasts, Instagram Live, and more.
Each of the 84 participating exhibitors — regional, national and international galleries — have online viewing rooms with access to the gallery’s homepage.
The list of online events for the remaining days are as follows:
Friday, April 17
Christine Park Gallery
This Is CPG 3: Xyza Cruz Bacani from Hong Kong
8:00 AM CDT (9:00 AM EST)
Visit @christineparkgallery IGTV to watch
‘Tender Beams’ Art about connection with Darragh Hogan, Kerlin Gallery
10:00 AM Central (CST) (11:00 AM EST)
Zoom meeting
Meeting ID: 940 6311 8142
Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Anne Bruder
12:00 PM Central Time (1:00 PM EST)
CLICK TO REGISTER
Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Terri Provencal
5:00 PM CST (6:00 pm EST)
CLICK TO REGISTER
Saturday, April 18
Live conversation: tour of Hales Dallas Online Viewing Room
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Visit @halesgallery on Instagram to watch the conversation
Cris Worley Fine Arts
Live Q&A with Cris Worley and gallery artist Maysey Craddock on INSTAGRAM
12:00 PM CST (1:00 PM EST).
Visit @Cris Worley to watch
Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Laurie Ann Farrell, Senior Curator, Dallas Contemporary
3:00 PM Central Time (4:00 PM EST)
CLICK TO REGISTER
Tuesday, April 21
Christine Park Gallery
This Is CPG 4: Mathew Tom from Brooklyn
11:00 AM CDT (12 pm EST)
Visit @christineparkgallery IGTV to watch
Thursday, April 23
Christine Park Gallery
This Is CPG 5: Vangelis Pliarides from Thessaloniki
9:00 AM CDT (10 am EST)
Visit @christineparkgallery IGTV to watch
For more on the 2020 Dallas Art Fair online, please go here.