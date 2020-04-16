Dallas Art Fair Online Releases Schedule of Events

The Dallas Art Fair, originally scheduled for April 14 – 23, postponed its in-person fair (now scheduled for October), due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas Art Fair Online gives patrons and collectors a chance to preview and purchase the art online. The online platform will also include webinars, podcasts, Instagram Live, and more.

Each of the 84 participating exhibitors — regional, national and international galleries — have online viewing rooms with access to the gallery’s homepage.

The list of online events for the remaining days are as follows:

Friday, April 17

Christine Park Gallery

This Is CPG 3: Xyza Cruz Bacani from Hong Kong

8:00 AM CDT (9:00 AM EST)

Visit @christineparkgallery​ IGTV to watch

‘Tender Beams’ Art about connection with Darragh Hogan, Kerlin Gallery

10:00 AM Central (CST) (11:00 AM EST)

Zoom meeting

Meeting ID: 940 6311 8142

Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Anne Bruder

12:00 PM Central Time (1:00 PM EST)

CLICK TO REGISTER

Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Terri Provencal

5:00 PM CST (6:00 pm EST)

CLICK TO REGISTER

Saturday, April 18

Live conversation: tour of Hales Dallas Online Viewing Room

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visit @halesgallery on Instagram to watch the conversation

Cris Worley Fine Arts

Live Q&A with Cris Worley and gallery artist Maysey Craddock on INSTAGRAM

12:00 PM CST (1:00 PM EST).

Visit @Cris Worley to watch

Live Webinar: Dallas Art Fair Online Tour with Laurie Ann Farrell, Senior Curator, Dallas Contemporary

3:00 PM Central Time (4:00 PM EST)

CLICK TO REGISTER

Tuesday, April 21

Christine Park Gallery

This Is CPG 4: Mathew Tom from Brooklyn

11:00 AM CDT (12 pm EST) ​

Visit @christineparkgallery​ IGTV to watch

Thursday, April 23

Christine Park Gallery

This Is CPG 5: Vangelis Pliarides from Thessaloniki

9:00 AM CDT (10 am EST)

Visit @christineparkgallery​ IGTV to watch

For more on the 2020 Dallas Art Fair online, please go here.