Jeff Gibbons And Gregory Ruppe Present: Culture Hole TV

Dallas artists and sometime collaborators Jeff Gibbons and Gregory Ruppe, the organizers of the Dallas space Culture Hole, have created Culture Hole TV. The duo reached out to artists they have worked with before (primarily) for submissions to the episodic-video journal/online TV show. To watch Episode One, titled HUGS, please go here. Episode Two is currently in production.

In an email to invite participating artists, the duo wrote: “We are interested in all forms of content, and whether it is art or not, we are approaching this as a form of communication amongst those we have worked with, want to work with, and/or generally care about.”

“Hosted by a Mop and a Dream Body named Greg and Jeff,” as the press release for CHTV states, Episode One: HUGS features the works of Abby Bagby (Dallas), Jesse Morgan Barnett (Fort Worth), Nino Baumgartner (Bern, Switzerland), Sally Glass (Los Angeles), Daisuke Kuroda, (Hiroshima, Japan), Stephen Lapthisophon (Dallas), Kris Pierce (Fort Worth), and Lily Rutledge (Plano), as well as contributions from Sofia Bastidas (Dallas), Shelby David Meier (Gibbons’ and Ruppe’s Dallas studio mate); and a special appearance from Culture Hole collaborator Danny Skinner in Oakland, CA.

“At precisely 32°47’04.2″N + 96°46’16.3″W there is a hole. It is a modest hole with concrete walls and floor. A small metal ladder serves as entrance to the hole, some six feet below the Earth’s surface. Historically the hole has taken on various forms: cooling reservoir, la bodega, oubliette, and now CULTURE HOLE.”

“Organized by artists Jeff Gibbons, Gregory Ruppe and Danny Skinner, CULTURE HOLE features exhibitions and performances by artists in an underground project space, located at 3816 Commerce Street. Visitors of CULTURE HOLE are posed with installations and experiences specific to the unique environment that CULTURE HOLE offers. CULTURE HOLE exhibitions are one night only.”