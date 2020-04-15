Jeff Gibbons And Gregory Ruppe Present: Culture Hole TV

by Christopher Blay April 15, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Culture-Hole-TV-Episode-1-Hugs-From-Culture-Hole-Dallas

Culture Hole TV. Episode 1: Hugs.

Dallas artists and sometime collaborators Jeff Gibbons and Gregory Ruppe, the organizers of the Dallas space Culture Hole, have created Culture Hole TV. The duo reached out to artists they have worked with before (primarily) for submissions to the episodic-video journal/online TV show. To watch Episode One, titled HUGS, please go here. Episode Two is currently in production.

Culture-Hole-TV-Episode-1-Hugs-featuring-work-From-Jesse-Morgan-Barnett

“eilen” from Jesse Morgan Barnett.

In an email to invite participating artists, the duo wrote: “We are interested in all forms of content, and whether it is art or not, we are approaching this as a form of communication amongst those we have worked with, want to work with, and/or generally care about.”

Culture-Hole-TV-Episode-1-Hugs-featuring-work-From-Kris-Pierce

“Mall Walkers” from Kris Pierce.

“Hosted by a Mop and a Dream Body named Greg and Jeff,” as the press release for CHTV states, Episode One: HUGS features the works of Abby Bagby (Dallas), Jesse Morgan Barnett (Fort Worth), Nino Baumgartner (Bern, Switzerland), Sally Glass (Los Angeles), Daisuke Kuroda, (Hiroshima, Japan), Stephen Lapthisophon (Dallas), Kris Pierce (Fort Worth), and Lily Rutledge (Plano), as well as contributions from Sofia Bastidas (Dallas), Shelby David Meier (Gibbons’ and Ruppe’s Dallas studio mate); and a special appearance from Culture Hole collaborator Danny Skinner in Oakland, CA.

Culture-Hole-TV-Episode-1-Hugs-featuring-work-From-Sally-Glass

“Should I Shave My Head Y/N” from Sally Glass.

****

“At precisely 32°47’04.2″N + 96°46’16.3″W there is a hole. It is a modest hole with concrete walls and floor. A small metal ladder serves as entrance to the hole, some six feet below the Earth’s surface. Historically the hole has taken on various forms: cooling reservoir, la bodega, oubliette, and now CULTURE HOLE.”

“Organized by artists Jeff Gibbons, Gregory Ruppe and Danny Skinner, CULTURE HOLE features exhibitions and performances by artists in an underground project space, located at 3816 Commerce Street. Visitors of CULTURE HOLE are posed with installations and experiences specific to the unique environment that CULTURE HOLE offers. CULTURE HOLE exhibitions are one night only.”

0 comment

You may also like

Yowza. Dallas Biennial Will Feature Hermann Nitsch and...

December 9, 2016

One Man’s Trash: Some Thoughts On Two Shows...

September 25, 2014

Field Trip Dallas, Part 2

February 28, 2014

Finally! semigloss. Magazine Issue #6 Launches Tonight

December 3, 2015

Bring Along Your Cadillac, Leave My Old Wreck...

May 5, 2015

Sally Glass: Am I Still Ill

September 4, 2013

Why Pay Tuition? Dallas Contemporary’s New dcU Lectures...

March 7, 2013

Don’t Wait For Permission- Get On Over to...

April 25, 2013

Jesse Morgan Barnett’s Quiet Home Invasion

November 10, 2014

Jeff Gibbons: Chee$e = Milk’s 4th State of...

May 21, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: