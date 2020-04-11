Aurora Picture Show’s “Satellites” Lets You Watch From Home

by Glasstire April 11, 2020
Still from “Journey to the Cosmic Womb” by JooYoung Choi

Aurora Picture Show in Houston is currently posting short films on its website for your viewing pleasure while you shelter in place. It’s a curated selection called Satellites; it kicked off about three weeks back, and is “regularly updated with short films, links, and notes related to Aurora’s ongoing investigations into experimental media arts.”

The shorts included so far have been or will be part of Aurora’s regular in-person event programming. The videos are embedded on the page for easy viewing, and as of this writing Aurora has posted seven selections, including shorts by Barbara Hammer, Bruce Baillie (who died on Friday at age 88), Miwa Matreyek, and Houston’s own JooYoung Choi. (In November, Aurora will premiere a new immersive video and installation work by Choi).

The videos are free. Go here to watch.

(Via its website, Aurora Picture Show also has information on artist relief grants, and tips for making videos at home.)

 

 

