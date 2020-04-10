Houston Arts Alliance’s “Let Creativity Happen!” Grant Program Goes Digital: Apply Now

The art community is responding to the Covid-19 shelter-in-place challenge in innovative and inspiring ways. The arts continue to bring us together, even when we stay home. Based on the inspiring output of artists and nonprofits over the last month, Houston Arts Alliance’s Let Creativity Happen! grant program will launch as planned, but has been re-engineered to support digital events. City funding of up to $2,500 per project will support the use of technology to connect people to the arts beyond physical boundaries; the results go up between May 1-July 31. This opportunity will keep artists and organizations in the mode of creating, and support tourism by showcasing what Houston has to offer, and it will do so digitally.

Let Creativity Happen! is a grant program, with funds awarded by Houston Arts Alliance to encourage creative risk-taking. Awards support art that redefine boundaries and spark conversations. The maximum $2,500 awards for a one-year grant term has been awarded for 2019’s Quarter 4, and awards were given out for a variety of creative practices, including dance, video, visual art, and music. A total of $55,000 in grants were awarded in 9 of the 11 council districts from funds out of City of Houston Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenues.

A few awardee highlights from Quarter 4 include: Belong (or not) Abroad, by Group Acorde, is a contemporary dance and live music work inspired by Brazilian culture from the perspective of a Brazilian choreographer-dancer who has lived in Houston for 17 years; collaborative artist team Ling-lin Ku and Ryan Crowley’s contemporary cabinet of curiosity at Sawyer Yard’s TANK space displays “treasures” in custom-made structures and compartments; and In Augmented Reality is an interactive, experiential project with multimedia writer/artist/collaborator Mary McDonald.