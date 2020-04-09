Five-Minute Tours: Gabi Magaly at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Gabi Magaly: Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie at Presa House Gallery in San Antonio. Dates: April 3 – April 25, 2020.

“Presa House Gallery is proud to host the Master of Fine Arts Degree Candidate Gabi Magaly’s solo thesis exhibition Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie. The exhibition marks the culmination of Magaly’s studies and training at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Gabi Magaly (b. 1993) was raised in a Mexican-American household, saturated with stereotypical machismo and marianismo behaviors. Hypermasculinity oozed brutality, male dominance, and bad cologne. Placated and tongue biting women who don’t speak up, act up, and always have rice and tortillas on the table at precisely six o’clock. Daughters reared to submit to males, are being taught to fetishize purity, holiness, and expected to feed stomachs, ego, and taste for violence. Magaly draws from personal experiences within this toxic culture, and her work is a call to action to empower women’s voices and to soften those of men with a little too much to say. Her imagery references everyday household items traditionally associated with my Mexican-American households: Fiesta spices, Fideo, prayer cards, candles, blankets, and tortillas.”

See a full walkthrough of the show here.