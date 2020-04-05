Five-Minute Tours: Jane Wells at Hunt Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire April 5, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jane Wells: About the Edge at Hunt Gallery in San Antonio. Dates: April 2 – May 2, 2020.

Oil paintings by Texas-based contemporary artist Jane Wells.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Patrick Turk at Art Museum of...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery,...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Materials Hard + Soft’ Presented by...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tributes to Jonas Mekas and Suzanne...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Texas Women: A New History of...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: La Mujer: Vida Y Valor at...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Liliana Porter at Sicardi | Ayers...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Gail Norfleet at Michelson Museum of...

March 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: