Movie of the Day: “Hiroshima Mon Amour” (1959)

Sorry for the pause; I fell into a bit of spiritual malaise and had to binge the last three seasons of The Sopranos. But I’m back on the art wagon! Alain Resnais’ melancholic, rapturous depiction of a brief encounter between two married people (a French woman and a Japanese man) in the scarred city of Hiroshima is a jewel of the French New Wave movement. Absolutely astonishing cinematography and an urgent philosophical core that reckons with the enormity of using nuclear weapons. Obviously a huge influence on Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. 5/5 (Amazon and Criterion Channel)