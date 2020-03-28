Movie of the Day: “Hiroshima Mon Amour” (1959)

by Neil Fauerso March 28, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Hiroshima Mon Amour

Sorry for the pause; I fell into a bit of spiritual malaise and had to binge the last three seasons of The Sopranos. But I’m back on the art wagon! Alain Resnais’ melancholic, rapturous depiction of a brief encounter between two married people (a French woman and a Japanese man) in the scarred city of Hiroshima is a jewel of the French New Wave movement. Absolutely astonishing cinematography and an urgent philosophical core that reckons with the enormity of using nuclear weapons. Obviously a huge influence on Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. 5/5 (Amazon and Criterion Channel)

0 comment

You may also like

Dallas Advocacy Group “Creating Our Future” Announces Donations...

March 27, 2020

A Letter From the Editor: The Pandemic

March 17, 2020

National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Urges...

March 21, 2020

San Francisco Art Institute May Close Permanently Due...

March 25, 2020

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Offers Expanded Virtual...

March 25, 2020

“Lucas, Can You See This?” National Cowboy Museum...

March 24, 2020

New Series: Movie of the Day: “Get Carter”

March 17, 2020

Movie of the Day: “Threads” (1984)

March 20, 2020

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: