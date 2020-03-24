Five-Minute Tours: Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at Yard Dog Art, Austin

by Glasstire March 24, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Five-Minute Tours: Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at Yard Dog Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at Yard Dog Art in Austin. Dates: March 6 – April 18, 2020. 

“Chicago artist Margie Criner makes abstract, organically shaped sculptures that house miniature dioramas, viewable through a peephole.

Austinite Bob Schneider is a long-time Austin musician and artist. For this show, Bob has created a group of mixed media work that combines painting and collage with his original poetry.

Afterwards there’s a quick drive-by of the work of the other artists currently on display in the gallery: Harry Underwood, Brian Phillips, Bill Miller, Big Dutch, Fort Guerin, Mike Egan, Bruce Lee, and Jon Langford. The accompanying music is an unreleased song, titled ‘Sad Donkey,’ by Jon Langford’s long-time band the Mekons.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Tsz Kam & Nat Power at...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Imagery: Shadow and Light at the...

March 22, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Adam Crosson, Amada Miller, and Britt...

March 23, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Carl Smith’s Black and White Paintings

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Back to the Future at Ro2...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of...

March 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: