Five-Minute Tours: Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at Yard Dog Art, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at Yard Dog Art in Austin. Dates: March 6 – April 18, 2020.

“Chicago artist Margie Criner makes abstract, organically shaped sculptures that house miniature dioramas, viewable through a peephole.

Austinite Bob Schneider is a long-time Austin musician and artist. For this show, Bob has created a group of mixed media work that combines painting and collage with his original poetry.

Afterwards there’s a quick drive-by of the work of the other artists currently on display in the gallery: Harry Underwood, Brian Phillips, Bill Miller, Big Dutch, Fort Guerin, Mike Egan, Bruce Lee, and Jon Langford. The accompanying music is an unreleased song, titled ‘Sad Donkey,’ by Jon Langford’s long-time band the Mekons.”