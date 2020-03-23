Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Da Vinci Artists Gallery, Tomball

by Glasstire March 23, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Two separate exhibitions at Da Vinci Artists Gallery in Tomball:

1. FRESH ART, a group exhibition held every second Saturday of the month.

New work form local artists members of the gallery are shown every second Saturday of every month, from 5-8 PM.

Artists include: Shannon Buford, Joseph Cuccurullo, Celia Dargie, Melissa Farrell, Leticia Garcia, Jim Hill, Sandie Larson, Caroline Marcos, Theresa Mitchell, Michelle Patton, Reva Power, Jose Reyes, Hilda Rueda, Eric Sundin, Britni Wilmott, Larry Zarra

2. FOTOFEST Participating Space: Diasporas: African-American Migration to Tomball, Texas, a small German settlement. Dates: March 8 – April 19, 2020

“DaVinci Artists Gallery of Tomball is proud to announce they will be one of the Participating Spaces in FotoFest Biennial 2020. Focus is on African-American Migration to Tomball, specifically, the story of one Joseph Lakey, which is told through old photographs.”

Visit davinciartistsgallery.com for more information.

0 comment

