EarthX to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of East Day Online With: “EarthX2020 Virtually”

Dallas Earth Day EarthX2020 Conferences and Film Festival will not take place in-person, but will now be held online from April 23-25, and continue online into May, with a 50th Earth Day Celebration preceding the events, live-streamed on April 22. Two other programs, EarthxEnergy’s Responsible Energy Acquisition Conference and the EarthxLaw Conference, are postponed until the fall.

Among the highlights of EarthxFilm Festival programming of select 2020 films: The Way of the Rain – Hope For Earth, directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford, will be presented with special narration by Robert Redford.

“EarthX continues to move our mission forward to connect, collaborate and celebrate. Our mission is relevant, and this global situation is a great example of how small and interconnected we are to each other and the planet,” states Tony Keane, EarthX CEO.

States Michael L. Ulica, president and CEO of the National Geographic Society: “Collaboration and connectedness are critical as we seek to further the National Geographic Society’s mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. We look forward to continuing to partner with EarthX to reach new audiences through the Earthx2020 virtual experience.”

Says Trammell S. Crow, Founder of EarthX: “EarthX remains unwavering in its commitment to shed light on the environmental challenges facing our planet, and this recent crisis has been a testament to our strength in collectively spreading awareness and seeking solutions in the face of adversity. We are all in this together.”

For more on the EarthX festival, please visit its website here.