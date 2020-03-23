Craft Emergency Relief Fund (CERF+) for Artists Infected With COVID-19

by Christopher Blay March 23, 2020
Craft Emergency Relief Fund for artists working in craft.

The Craft Emergency Relief Fund (CERF+) has announced a grant focused on artists  infected with the COVID-19 virus who require intensive medical care. The fund, started by artists for artists in the craft community as a grassroots mutual aid effort in 1985, has endured as a leading  nonprofit emergency fund for artists nationwide.

CERF+ serves craft-discipline artists by providing a safety net for their practice through education programs, advocacy, network building and emergency relief.

Artists should first complete an assistant inquiry form to determine eligibility, after which qualified applicants would be   invited to apply. Before filling out an emergency assistance inquiry form, artist should consider the following eligibility requirements and have supporting documents:

  • Applicant must be an artist
  • Applicant must be a legal US resident
  • Applicant must have had a serious, career-threatening recent illness

For more on the Craft Emergency Relief Fund, please visit its website here.

