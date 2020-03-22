Five-Minute Tours: Diane Durant at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Diane Durant: Mental Pictures at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery in Texas City. Dates: March 2 – April 29, 2020.

“Addressing notions of readership, storytelling, and the relationship between the visual and verbal, Mental Pictures combines the elements of information and representation common in a gallery setting—from framed gelatin silver contact prints and vinyl vignettes to descriptive wall labels and narrative statements—to develop new plot lines, characters, settings, and shared narrational experiences. Language dominates the space as the verbal, now written, is made visual and unfolds as unique pictures in the mind of each viewer who now acts as both image-maker and storyteller.”