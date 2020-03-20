Tuesday Evenings at the Modern Presents Video Live Chat Series: “Being There”

Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s acclaimed long-running artist lecture series, is being reimagined in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disappointing and abrupt end to art programs, exhibitions, and events around the world has also affected this weekly series.

In response, the Modern is introducing Being There: Revisiting Tuesday Evenings at the Modern.The retooled format will rely on Tuesday Evening’s extensive archives of artist talks (and perhaps those talks archived on cassette tapes from the mid-’90? We don’t know yet.)

The new format will begin live Tuesday, March 24, from 7 to 8 PM, and will air on YouTube and the Modern’s social media feeds, with a live introduction of each presentation by the Modern’s Curator of Education, Terri Thornton. “It’s live in that we are showing it 7 to 8 PM (the regular Tuesday Evenings lecture time),” Thornton stated in a text message with Glasstire. “I’m setting it up, and then the archived presentation will run with YouTube live chat running and me responding after the presentation.” Excellent.

The March 24 kick-off is with the art critic, writer, curator, and art-world icon Lucy Lippard, who presented “Undermining,” in which she discussed “pits and erections,” on April 17, 2012.

“This seems like a natural offering, in keeping with the nature of our programming and in response to the conditions in which we find ourselves,” says Thornton. “It’s an opportunity to gather, think seriously, find inspiration, and share thoughts while otherwise isolated. Lucy Lippard’s Spring 2012 lecture poses questions and provides insights that are pertinent to this moment. I don’t like the reason we are all staying home, but I’m happy that with programs like this we can do it together, in a meaningful way.”

For more on the Modern’s lecture series and other programs, please visit the museum’s website here.