Tuesday Evenings at the Modern Presents Video Live Chat Series: “Being There”

by Christopher Blay March 20, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Tuesday-evenings-Modern-Lectures-fort-worthTuesday Evenings at the Modern, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s acclaimed long-running artist lecture series, is being reimagined in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disappointing and abrupt end to art programs, exhibitions, and events around the world has also affected this weekly series.

Being-There-Rvisiting-Tuesday-Evenings-at-the-modernIn response, the Modern is introducing Being There: Revisiting Tuesday Evenings at the Modern.The retooled format will rely on Tuesday Evening’s extensive archives of artist talks (and perhaps those talks archived on cassette tapes from the mid-’90? We don’t know yet.)

The new format will begin live Tuesday, March 24,  from 7 to 8 PM, and will air on YouTube and the Modern’s social media feeds, with a live introduction of each presentation by the Modern’s Curator of Education, Terri Thornton.  “It’s live in that we are showing it 7 to 8 PM (the regular Tuesday Evenings lecture time),” Thornton stated in a text message with Glasstire. “I’m setting it up, and then the archived presentation will run with YouTube live chat running and me responding after the presentation.” Excellent.

Distinguished writer, curator, editor, lecturer, and activist Lucy Lippard

Distinguished writer, curator, editor, lecturer, and activist Lucy Lippard.

The March 24 kick-off is with the art critic, writer, curator, and art-world icon Lucy Lippard, who presented “Undermining,” in which she discussed “pits and erections,” on April 17, 2012.

Texas artist Terri Thornton in her Fort Worth studio

Terri Thornton, Artist, and also Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

“This seems like a natural offering, in keeping with the nature of our programming and in response to the conditions in which we find ourselves,” says Thornton. “It’s an opportunity to gather, think seriously, find inspiration, and share thoughts while otherwise isolated. Lucy Lippard’s Spring 2012 lecture poses questions and provides insights that are pertinent to this moment. I don’t like the reason we are all staying home, but I’m happy that with programs like this we can do it together, in a meaningful way.”

The link to the series will be posted here.

For more on the Modern’s lecture series and other programs, please visit the museum’s website here.

0 comment

You may also like

Modern Lectures Finally Make the Leap to Video!

March 3, 2015

Pics from a Modern Ruin

February 21, 2010

Tuesday Evenings at the Modern Announces Spring Speaker...

January 16, 2018

‘Tis the Season for Shiny Trees: Surls’ White...

November 26, 2011

Top Five: February 11, 2016

February 11, 2016

Chill Out for Free With the Fort Worth...

June 17, 2016

Urban Theater: New York Art in the 1980s

September 19, 2014

What’s In Your Fridge?: Artist Brian Fridge and...

March 19, 2020

Waltz Across Texas with Frank Stella

July 22, 2016

Art Dirt: Terri Thornton & Tuesday Evenings at...

February 15, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: