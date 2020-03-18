True North 2020 Sculptures Unveiled in Houston Heights (Outside! You can go see them!)

Eight new sculptures by Texas artists have been installed for this year’s True North 2020 exhibit along Heights Boulevard in the Heights neighborhood of Houston, up until December 15. The project, which began 2013 when Houston’s Redbud Gallery owner Gus Kopriva, artist Chris Silkwood (a former Houston Heights Association president), and others embraced Kopriva’s vision for city-wide public art, particularly along the esplanade of Heights Boulevard. “Art adds an economic value to the area through inward investment and tourism and fosters civic pride, confidence and quality of life,” Kopriva says.

The artists for this round of outdoor public works include Leticia Bajuyo, Bill Davenport, Vincent Fink, Jack Gron, Joseph Havel, Jack Massing, Sherry Owens and Art Shirer (collaborating), and the late Bob Wade. Of note right now: The outdoor location along Heights Boulevard invites viewers to experience the works at safe distances, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Davenport’s delightful seven-foot diameter sculpture, Big Cabbage, is comprised of polymer concrete, and painted the perfect “cabbage green.” It is hard to miss in the 900 block of Heights Boulevard. “It’s a cabbage, but bigger!” Davenport says.

“The True North 2020 exhibit is especially exciting,” co-curator Linda Eyles says. “We have such a diverse group of artists and sculptures. Some of the works are cerebral and thought-provoking, and some are just plain fun. This is a truly unique opportunity for individuals to come out, enjoy the boulevard, and have a really personal experience with these amazing pieces of art.”