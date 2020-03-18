Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can See From Home

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech run down a list of great ways to take in the arts even as we hunker down during the pandemic.

“So while we always say ‘Go see some art,’ right now our tag line is, at least for now, ‘See some art.'”

Glasstire’s Five-Minute Tours

Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, invite commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas to send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions.

Google Arts & Culture’s Museum Walkthroughs

The mission of Google Arts & Culture is to help museums and institutions around the world to make art and culture accessible to everyone, thanks to cutting-edge technologies.

The YouTube Videos of James Kalm

James Kalm is a working artist living in Brooklyn, New York. His Youtube channel features his low-tech but detailed walk-throughs of New York-area exhibitions.

The Social Distancing Festival

The Social Distancing Festival is an online artist community celebrating and showing the work of artists from around the world affected by social distancing recommendations due to the spread of the virus. The events for the Social Distancing Festival are ongoing and listed on the festival’s website.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Streams

A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore presentations from the award-winning Live in HD series of cinema transmissions on the company website for the duration of the closure. The new offering will begin on Monday, March 16 with the 2010 HD performance of Bizet’s Carmen, conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and starring Elīna Garanča in the title role and Roberto Alagna as Don José.

All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will begin at 7:30pm EDT and will remain available via the homepage of metopera.org for 20 hours.

Extras:

The Pandemic Faire

Ted Kincaid, a Dallas visual artist and educator, has launched the Pandemic Faire. It will, as he puts it, “bring work by contemporary visual artists directly to the viewing and collecting public, without that abject fear of contagion by some art consultant who became infected on a client’s private jet.”

Dallas Video Festival

Dallas VideoFest is now the oldest and largest video festival in the United States. This year , due to the novel coronavirus cancellations, it will make its programming available online and on schedule. Since 1986, VideoFest has specialized in independent, alternative, and non-commercial media, presenting hard-to-find works rarely seen on television, in movie theaters, or elsewhere, despite their artistic excellence and cultural and social relevance.