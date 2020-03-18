Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries, Houston

by Glasstire March 18, 2020
EDWARD LANE MCCARTNEY Topographies and Tantrums

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

Edward Lane McCartney’s solo exhibition Topographies and Tantrums at Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston. Dates: February 22 – March 28, 2020.

From the artist: “It is the act of creating in the making of these objects that is my raison d’etre. It is this process of making that brings me joy. I find inspiration from so many realms that I cannot negate them all … I make this presentation of Topographies and Tantrums to you in the hope that I might bring you along as I explore my own self identity and the works and objects thus created, that you might find them pleasing, thought provoking, beautiful, astounding, astonishing, whimsical, and important.”

