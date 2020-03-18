Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Edward Lane McCartney’s solo exhibition Topographies and Tantrums at Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston. Dates: February 22 – March 28, 2020.

From the artist: “It is the act of creating in the making of these objects that is my raison d’etre. It is this process of making that brings me joy. I find inspiration from so many realms that I cannot negate them all … I make this presentation of Topographies and Tantrums to you in the hope that I might bring you along as I explore my own self identity and the works and objects thus created, that you might find them pleasing, thought provoking, beautiful, astounding, astonishing, whimsical, and important.”