Five-Minute Tours: Francesca Fuchs at Talley Dunn Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is the kick-off of the new Glasstire series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

As a prompt, in the original call that went out for videos, we used an image from Fuchs’ current show — and guess what? Fuchs happened to have shot video of her show after its install, and she sent video to us this afternoon. No talking in this one, but some good slow pans and zooms.

Other videos of other shows will follow, starting this evening. Watch here below, or on our Youtube channel.

Houston artist Francesca Fuchs’ solo exhibition Paintings and Mugs at Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas. Dates: March 7-April 18, 2020.