UT Landmarks’ Sound In Sculpture 2020 Announced

Landmarks, the public art program of The University of Texas at Austin, which also presents video and sound programs, has announced its 6th season of Sound in Sculpture, which features student-composed music written in response to the Landmarks art collection. The interdisciplinary program is a partnership with UT’s Texas Performing Arts and the Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music.

Sound in Sculpture 2020 features the music of university students Austin Ali, José Castillo, Nathan Nokes, Abhi Rao, and Rita Yung. They’ve created compositions inspired by Landmarks collection sculptures in Bass Concert Hall, including Koren Der Harootian’s Prometheus and Vulture (1948); Magdalena Abakanowicz’s Figure on a Trunk (2000); Louise Bourgeois’ Eyes (1982); Jim Dine’s History of Black Bronze I (1983); and Ursula von Rydingsvard’s Untitled (Seven Mountains) (1986-1988).

This year’s premiere will happen on April 15 as an official part of Fusebox Festival. Performance times at Bass Concert Hall are at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM., and are free, with a reception after the second performance.

For more information on Sound in Sculpture, please visit the Landmarks website here.