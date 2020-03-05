Houston’s CounterCurrent 2020 Festival Announces Lineup

CounterCurrent, the annual performance, installation, and ideas festival organized by University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, has announced its lineup for its 2020 program. From April 14-19, artists from around the world will converge on locations across Houston. CounterCurrent 2020 will feature newly commissioned projects and programs by artists Margarita Cabrera, Melanie Crean/Shaun Leonardo/Sable Elyse Smith, Nick Flynn/William Blake, Ronaldo V. Wilson, {the empty set}, Virginia Grise, and films by Ana Mendieta with special guest Raquel Cecilia Mendieta. Events are free and open to the public.

Current Conversations, organized by Houston-based artist Carrie Marie Schneider, returns for CounterCurrent20, and offers thoughtful discussions and debates with artists, activists, and thinkers. Also returning to the festival is Ten Tiny Dances®, a night of back-to-back performances.

Blaffer Lounge will host an interdisciplinary arts pop-up library and exhibition curated by University of Houston Arts Librarians Catherine Essinger and Madelyn Shackelford Washington.The final day of CounterCurrent20 features talks on art and ecology led by artists Marisa Morán Jahn, Lisa D’Amour, and Brandon Ballengée.

CounterCurrent’s partners and co-presenters include Aurora Picture Show (Films by Ana Mendieta), Blaffer Art Museum (Margarita Cabrera), DiverseWorks (Virginia Grise), Project Row Houses (Leonardo/Crean/Smith), and reVision Houston (Leonardo/Crean/Smith).

Free tickets to festival events are available March 9. For more information, please visit the CounterCurrent website here.