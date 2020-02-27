San Antonio Museum of Art Chief Curator Takes Position At Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced that Dr. William Keyse Rudolph, its Chief Curator, Co-Interim Director, and Curator of American and European Art, has accepted a position at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Rudolph will leave SAMA on March 27 to become the Nelson-Atkins Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs.

Rudolph has been with SAMA for the past six years. He will be replaced in his role as Co-Interim Director by Dr. Emily J. Sano, SAMA’s Coates-Cowden-Brown Senior Advisor for Asian Art (and former director of Asian Art Museum of San Francisco). Rudolph was named Co-Interim Director of SAMA along with Lisa Tapp, SAMA’s CFO and COO, last November, after the departure of former Executive Director Katie Luber. (Luber is now Director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.)

Says Rudolph: “In my six-plus years at SAMA, I have been privileged to learn from an exceptional team of creative and passionate curators, registrars, preparators, educators, and colleagues in every department who are committed to sharing our collections and ambitious exhibitions with our loyal visitors. I will miss the Museum’s family of staff and stakeholders, but I know that their great work will continue as SAMA looks ahead to exciting exhibitions and programs and new leadership, as well as its 40th anniversary in 2021. I hope to bring the energy and excellence of SAMA’s example to the new opportunities and expanded administrative portfolio that are ahead of me in my native Midwest, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.”

States Edward Hart, SAMA’s Board Chair: “SAMA has benefited greatly from William’s leadership, initially as Chief Curator and more recently as Co-Interim Director. His dedication to the Museum and its staff, particularly through fostering an ambitious exhibition program and key curatorial hires, has taken SAMA to a new level of national prominence. Most importantly, his joint leadership with Lisa Tapp has placed SAMA in a position of strength as we conduct our search for the Museum’s next director. Continuing that excellent collaboration will be Emily Sano, the Museum’s new Co-Interim Director, and I am grateful for her willingness to step in at this moment of transition.”

SAMA’s Board of Directors plans to begin a search for a new director next month.

For more on the San Antonio Museum of Art, please visit its website here.

Dr. Rudolph has served as a curator at the Dallas Museum of Art, Worcester Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Art Museum, in addition to holding prior research and support positions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in European paintings and European decorative arts. From 2013 to the present, he has served as Chief Curator and the Marie and Hugh Halff Curator of American and European Art at the San Antonio Museum of Art, leading the curatorial, collections, and exhibits departments.