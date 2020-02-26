Ingrid Schaffner Joins Chinati Foundation As Curator

The Chinati Foundation in Marfa has announced that Ingrid Schaffner has been appointed to its newly created position of Curator. Beginning this month, Schaffner will oversee Chinati’s permanent collection, exhibitions, residency program, publications, and scholarship.

Schaffner joins Chinati having worked closely with artists on the installation and exhibition of their work, including serving as the curator of the 57th Carnegie International in 2018. Via Chinati: “Schaffner is an American curator and writer, whose work coalesces around themes of archiving and collecting, photography, feminism, and alternate modernisms.”

“We are thrilled to have Ingrid Schaffner join Chinati in this newly established and vitally important role,” says Chinati Director Jenny Moore. “Ingrid is an outstanding curator, highly esteemed in the field for making an incredible range of exhibitions, from expansive surveys to revelatory solo shows. We look forward to having Ingrid’s talent and expertise shape this next phase of Chinati’s history.”

States Schaffner: “Donald Judd’s concept for the Chinati Foundation was curatorial: to permanently site works of art within a dynamic of exhibitions, scholarship, artists residencies, and events. I’m delighted to join Jenny Moore and work with the Chinati team and board of trustees to amplify the capacity of the curatorial to keep us looking and thinking about art, architecture, and the land in Marfa. It is an honor to build on the curatorial legacy established by Judd, work that continued with director emerita Marianne Stockebrand and Rob Weiner, through to the spirit at Chinati today.”