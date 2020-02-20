Join Glasstire at the DMA For a Live Podcast: Friday, February 21, 7-9 PM

Come and talk to Glasstire, the online publication for art in Texas, about the Dallas Museum of Art’s (DMA) current and popular exhibition Speechless: Different by Design. Glasstire’s Christopher Blay and William Sarradet will be on hand to record the live podcast with museum visitors this Friday, February 21, from 7-9 PM, during the museum’s Late Nights series, for which the museum stays open late. Come share your thoughts about the show, or talk about your favorite museum experience.

Glasstire’s North Texas Art Writing Prize winner Mathieu Debic reviewed the exhibition last week, writing: “A beautifully organized and powerful exhibition, Speechless shines by teasing out of the sensory assumptions visitors bring with them and encouraging new, multisensory and inclusive forms of engagement with art. In particular, the work Sounds of the Earth Chapter 2, by Yuri Suzuki, offers not only a novel experience, but an incisive look at visitor’s expectations.”

For more on Speechless, please visit the DMA’s website here.

Co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and the High Museum of Art, Speechless: Different by Design [presents] site-specific installations and new commissions by six leading and emerging international designers and design teams: Ini Archibong, Matt Checkowski, Misha Kahn, Steven and William Ladd, Laurie Haycock Makela, and Yuri Suzuki. Their new works are participatory environments in which senses are merged or substituted for one another — for instance, sound becomes visible and language is tactile — so that visitors can engage with their surroundings in new and unconventional ways.