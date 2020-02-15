Houston’s Rothko Chapel to Reopen in June

Christopher Rothko, Opening Spaces’ Chairman, says: “As we approach the reopening of the restored Chapel in the months leading up to our 50th anniversary, we have a truly momentous opportunity to celebrate all who contributed to the building, design and stewardship of the Rothko Chapel, while ensuring their legacy for the next 50 years and beyond. The Chapel was built with a vision that brought together modern art and a sacred space to promote human unity, solidarity, justice and peace. The universality of this vision is very relevant for us today and I believe will remain so for generations to come.”

The Óscar Romero Award, a biennial award that recognizes courageous grassroots human-rights advocacy, will anchor the June reopening of the Rothko Chapel, and will launch a series of programs that celebrate and reflect on the Chapel’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

The second phase of Opening Spaces will bring an Administration and Archives Building, a relocated and renovated Guest House, a Meditation Garden, and a Program Center with an outdoor plaza for lectures, symposia, concerts, and expanded community outreach.