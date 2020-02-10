A Few Highlights From Sean Ripple’s Glasstire Instagram Takeover

For his Glasstire online residency, all of last week the Austin-based artist Sean Ripple held the reins of Glasstire’s Instagram feed. His IG takeover ran from Sunday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

Ripple’s takeover was a savvy explosion of video, video-still, and photo collage that distorted and had some fun with the way we absorb and process pop culture, and online images in particular.

To recount his explanation of his residency angle:

“At their core, the works are dealing with a notion that the Internet and social media space are an extension of cinematic logic — a dreamscape in which each of us are both subject and object… producer and product… fact and figment.”

Here are a few highlights from the week.

From Tuesday. Feb 4: “whose grief is good?,” 2020. gif exchange with audio.

From Saturday, Feb. 8: “things are going great and they’re only getting better,” 2020. video collage.

From Sunday, Feb. 9: trailer for a yet to be realized short digi narrative.

Sean Ripple is an artist, writer, and curator based in Austin, TX. His projects are often improvisational and interventionist in nature and rely heavily on social media and the Internet to frame the outcomes of a feverish dedication to process/ideas. Recent projects have explored a perceived lack of commitment to calls for IRL participation across a number of digital platforms, as well as the destabilization of meaning that seems to trail technological innovation and advancement. His work has been featured in regional publications including …might be good, Glasstire, Austin American-Statesman, and Conflict of Interest.