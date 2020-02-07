Inaugural Houston Print Crawl Happens February 15

Ten Houston printmaking studios will participate in the inaugural Houston Print Crawl on Saturday, February 15. The studios will present printmaking in all its forms, including live demonstrations in relief, intaglio, lithography, screen printing, and more. Produced by Burning Bones Press, the event takes place from noon to 5 p.m., and is free to the public. There will also be an afterparty hosted by the Foundation Room at the House of Blues from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Houston Print Crawl provides an opportunity to learn more about the printmaking process for collectors and the general public, as well as opportunities to win prizes donated by participating artists. Below is a list of all the participating studios:

Andis Applewhite Studio 915 Merrill St. Eileen McLellan Studio 1243 Arlington St. Moran/Valverde Studio (Kelly Moran) 303 E. 11th St. Magdalene Boltz-Wilson Studio 405 Martin St. University of Houston 4188 Elgin St. #424 Burning Bones Press 1518 Yale St. The Glassell Print Studio 5101 Montrose Blvd. Lady Lazarus 5829 W. Sam Houston Pkwy North, Suite 103 The Printing Museum 1324 W. Clay St. U of H – Clear Lake Printmaking Studio 2700 Bay Area Blvd.

For more information, please visit the Burning Bones Press studio website here.