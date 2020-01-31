PrintAustin’s Printmaker’s Ball and PrintEXPO Kicks Off Friday, Jan. 31 at 7pm

If you’re in Austin today or this weekend: Don your most creative masquerade costume and join PrintAustin for the Printmaker’s Ball and PrintEXPO. The Ball kicks off today, January 31, at 7 pm (it runs until 10 pm), and the EXPO runs through the weekend. This year, the annual event boasts 64 booths of artists, galleries, editioning shops, and universities from across the country, and is held at Blue Genie Big Top, located at 6100 Airport Boulevard in Austin.

The Printmaker’s Ball is an opportunity to preview the work of PrintAustin’s PrintEXPO. At 8:00 pm tonight, art historian Dr. Karen Pope will give a talk titled The Art of Collecting. At 8:45 pm, visual artist Ben Sorrell and dance artist Annelize Machado will present their collaboration inspired by “threads of ancient and contemporary history, art, and mythology.” Also at the Printmaker’s Ball: a silent auction benefitting PrintAustin, and live printmaking demonstrations. You can reserve your Printmaker’s Ball tickets here (suggested donation: $20 ).

The PrintEXPO kicks off on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am, and runs through Sunday, February 2 until 3 pm. Attendees are encouraged to visit the steamroller printing event (free and family-friendly) on Saturday, as well as other live demonstrations and printmaking activities throughout the weekend. Clay Import, one of the PrintEXPO’s sponsors, will host a coffee trailer, Clay Café; food will be available via Arepa Dealers and The Hot Dog King.

A few artists and shops represented this weekend are Carlos Hernandez (the artist behind the Printmaker’s Ball promotional image, and a past Glasstire Christmas card), Inky Lips Press, Hokum Press, Jesus De La Rosa and OG Prints, Holy Press and Katy Seals, Ben Muñoz, Dinah Coakley and Nicole Geary, Dennis McNett / Wolfbat Studios, Qiaoyi Shi & Lucky Risograph, Michael Menchaca (you can read Neil Fauerso’s review here), Feral Editions, Alán Serna and Madison Cowles, Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Dan Grissom, and James Huizar.

PrintAustin was founded in 2013, with a mission to share their enthusiasm for printmaking by helping galleries curate, exhibit, and promote works on paper. PrintAustin hopes to engage a wider audience through in-house artist talks, signings, panels, printmaking demonstrations, and print-focused art happenings.