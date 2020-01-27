Attention San Antonio Artists! Call for Blue Star’s Berlin Residency Ends January 31

by Christopher Blay January 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Blue-Star-Contemporary-San-Antonio

Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio

The deadline to apply for San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary’s (BSC) three-month residency in Berlin, Germany is days away. Artists living and working in Bexar County, which encompasses San Antonio, can apply for the Künstlerhaus Bethanien residency in Berlin. (Glasstire follows the program and has announced previous awardees in previous years’ posts, including Justin Boyd in 2014-2015; Jennifer Ling Datchuk in 2015-2016; Joey Fauerso in 2016-2017; and Jimmy James Canales in 2018-2019.)

Now in its seventh year, BSC awards four artists the opportunity to live and work at the Künstlerhaus. The artists will be selected by a jury based on the strength of their application, which should include a CV/resumé, artist statement, letter of interest, letter of recommendation, and portfolio.

The four residency cycles are: July 15–October 8; October 15- January 8; January 15–April 8; and April 15–July 8. Artists should be certain that their schedules allow them the flexibility to take a residency during any of these time periods for the duration of the cycle.

Artist-Studio-and-Living-Space-at-Künstlerhaus-Bethanien-residency-from-Blue-Star-Contemporary

BSC will host a “travel-diary style” presentation by two recently returned BSC Berlin residents at a brunch at Liberty Bar in San Antonio on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 am. Artists Hiromi Stringer and Jorge Villarreal will share their experiences from their time at the residency. The brunch is free and open to the public. (To attend the brunch, please RSVP here.)

To apply for the residency by the January 31 deadline, please go here.

****

Künstlerhaus Bethanien gives 25 artists from around the world yearlong residencies at their fully-appointed facility in the heart of Berlin’s vibrant art scene. It aims to establish a lively dialogue between artists from various backgrounds and disciplines and the public at large.

Blue Star Contemporary offers artists exclusive access to the Künstlerhaus Bethanien’s renowned international residency program, where Blue Star’s artists are often the only US representatives. This opportunity is only available to Bexar County artists.  BSC covers costs of all program fees associated with residency: studio and living space, inclusion in the internationally-distributed BE magazine, curatorial visits, workshop access, etc., in addition to a travel stipend for airfare. Each selected artist will participate in a public program following the completion of the residency.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: June 13, 2019 with Henry G....

June 13, 2019

The Top Five Artist Residencies in Texas: July...

July 27, 2017

Do TX Biennial Artists Have Staying Power?

August 20, 2013

Tonight! Timed Chit-Chat at Blue Star

February 25, 2014

SA Botanical Garden Gets New Arts Collaborator

September 3, 2014

Texas Biennial 2013 to Leak Artists Today—Full List...

May 21, 2013

Blue Star Berlin Residents Announced

March 9, 2017

Top Five: November 3, 2016

November 3, 2016

Top Five March 3, 2016

March 3, 2016

Ramin Samandari: Embracing the San Antonio Art Community

July 2, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: