Longview Museum Celebrates The City’s 150 Year Anniversary With East Texas Artist Open Call

The Longview Museum of Fine arts (LMFA) has announced an open call to East Texas artists to participate in an exhibition that celebrates the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city of Longview. Artists have until February 3 to submit their applications. Funded by The SummerLee Foundation, the sesquicentennial-themed exhibition will open April 11 at the museum and be on view through June 27. Artists who live and work in East Texas should submit works based on Texas Registered Landmarks within the city limits of Longview, using LMFA’s photos of Longview’s Texas Registered Landmarks, or reference the Gregg County governments Historical Commission’s interactive map on its website.

Here are the guidelines:

Historic structures can be interpreted at the artist’s discretion. Artist may submit up to three (3) pieces of art.

Artists may create their art with paper (watercolor, pastel, charcoal, drawing, etc.), canvas or fiber. Fiber Art does not have to be framed, but should not exceed 18” x 24”.

Canvases must be 1 1/2” gallery wrapped and have finished edges, either 16” x 20” or 18” x 24”.

Works on paper can vary in size but must be matted in a white matte to fit a 16” x 20” or 18” x 24” frame which will be provided by the museum. Frames will be provided by LMFA and will remain the property of LMFA at end of show.

Each artist will receive $30 for supplies for selected works of art.

Each artwork will be reviewed for inclusion in the exhibit by the LMFA Exhibits Committee

Approximately 50 works will be selected for inclusion in the exhibition.

Unsold art will be returned to the artist.

In the event an artwork is sold the artist will receive 70% of the proceeds and the museum will receive 30%.

Commitment of your intent to submit a work for the exhibition must be received by February 3, 2020 by filling out the google form on LMFA’s website.

Finished pieces will be accepted the week of March 2- 6, 10am-4pm at LMFA. They must be labeled with the title of work, medium used, artist name, address, e-mail and telephone number

A People’s Choice and the Curator’s Choice will be awarded.

To apply, please fill out the LMFA online application form here.