Top Five: January 8, 2020 with Wayne Gilbert

Christina Rees and Christopher Blay are joined by artist and gallerist Wayne Gilbert to run down Glasstire’s top art picks of the week, including one in a gallery called G Spot.

“First of all, G is for ‘Gilbert,’ so let’s clean everybody’s thinking up first.”

1. Visibilities: Intrepid Women of Artpace

Artpace, San Antonio

January 9 – April 26

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 9, 6 – 8pm

Curated by Erin K. Murphy, Artpace Residency and Exhibitions Manager, Visibilities: Intrepid Women of Artpace includes a wide array of mediums coming together in an exhibition with an astounding voice. Among the featured artists are the late Laura Aguilar, Jenelle Esparza, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Regina José Galindo, Autumn Knight, Margaret Meehan, Tracey Moffatt, Wangechi Mutu, Artpace founder Linda Pace, Joyce J. Scott, Wu Tsang, Martha Wilson, and Kathy Vargas.

“Two of the works in the exhibition are by women with strong ties to Artpace: one work by Linda Pace (founder of the organization) and another by Janet Flohr (of Hare & Hound Press, with whom many resident artists have worked since 1995),” remarked Erin K. Murphy. “The other artists in the exhibition all not only participated in our residency program, but their works address issues of identity, femaleness, gender, or feminism, which have been even more powerful statements in the past few years and is extremely relevant in the coming election year. Artpace celebrates its 25th birthday, but also in 2020 the U.S. will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.”

2. Extravagant Drawing (ReDo)

G Spot Gallery, Houston

January 4 – 26

“This is a tiny sliver of current practice, and focusing on drawings will be enjoyable and comprehensible without knowing the artists’ larger practices. Still the intention of the exhibition is that it will provoke visitors to look more deeply at a few of the artists here, lured in by the drawing based artistic thirst traps presented here.”

Featuring:

TOD BAILEY ∞ JEFF LICHTFIELD ∞ DEBRA BARRERA

MATTHEW KELLY DEBBAUDT ∞ WES HOLLOWAY

RACHEL HECKER ∞ STEVEN EVANS ∞ MARK PONDER

DAVID KELLEY ∞ CODY LEDVINA ∞ THEDRA CULLAR-LEDFORD

BOB MORRISSEY ∞ EMILIO MITTRY ∞ RICK LOWE ∞ LOVIE OLIVIA

JOSH PAZDA ∞ HARRISON WORZEL ∞ MARK FLOOD

3. Will Johnson, Tim Kerr & Bruce Lee Webb

Kessler Theater, Dallas

January 12 – March 15

Opening Reception: January 12 Kessler Theater, DallasJanuary 12 – March 15Opening Reception: January 12

In conjunction with WEBB GALLERY, WAXAHACHIE Will Johnson is well known for his music career flying solo or part of Centro-matic, South San Gabriel, Monsters of Folk, Baboon, and many others. He was born in Missouri and was a baseball fan from the start. He loves the lore and history of the game and the tales of the players.

Reading, studying, and keeping up with the baseball season is all part of his home life and travel on the road as a touring musician. Tim Kerr was born on the coast of SE Texas and in his youth became involved in the DIY music scene playing in Punk rock bands such as the Big Boys, Poison 13, Bad Mutha Goose and many others. He is known far and wide for his music accomplishments in bands and music producing. Some of his earliest art pieces still reside on album covers and flyers from his band years.He earned a degree in painting and photography at the University of Texas in Austin and studied with photographer, Garry Winogrand. Bruce Lee is the co-conspirator of Webb Gallery in Waxahachie. He loves hobo lore and train car graffiti. He is a researcher and collector by nature and co-authored the book As Above So Below -Art of the Fraternal Lodge with Lynne Adele and published by University of Texas Press. Bruce Lee grew up in Dallas where in the 1980’s he discovered the skateboarding and punk rock scenes. It was here that he met his wife, Julie and they quickly began a lifetime of collecting together.

4. Good Sports

The Public Trust, Dallas

November 23 – January 11, 2020

Good Sports, an exhibition examining the intersection of art and sport, represented by a wide range of artists with varying studio practices. The exhibition includes original and editioned works by John Ahearn, Terry Allen, John Baldessari, Greg Colson, Robbie Conal, Kyle Confehr, Gajin Fujita, Victor Gastelum, Joe Goode, Kitaj, Mark Licari, Dan Life, Paul McCarthy, Michael C. McMillen, Raymond Pettibon, Ed Ruscha, Anthony Rianda, Jason Salavon, Shelter Serra, Grant Smith, Clay Stinnett, Joshua Vides and Wendy White.