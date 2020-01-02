Spring Preview 2020

Glasstire counts down the most anticipated shows opening across the state this spring, including one that employs a really unexpected material.

“It’s probably the only show this year in Texas that will include bat guano. Maybe.”

2020 CAM Perennial

McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

February 13 – May 17

“The McNay, in collaboration with Contemporary Art Month San Antonio, presents the 2020 CAM Perennial exhibition featuring works by artists from throughout Bexar County. Selected by guest curator Lee Hallman, this exhibition celebrates the diverse and compelling artwork emerging from the region. Hallman is Associate Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The 2020 CAM Perennial marks the 34th year of Contemporary Art Month San Antonio, and the eighth edition of the exhibition itself.”

Jennifer Reiland: Solo Presentation of New Watercolors

Lawndale Art Center, Houston

April 11 – June 21

In her solo presentation of new watercolors, Jennifer Reiland creates an altar composed of a life-sized drawing alongside smaller animated videos and drawings that draw attention to how the forces effecting the legend of Maria of Agreda influence our lives at present.

Mark Bradford: End Papers

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

March 8 – August 9

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents the exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers. Curated by Michael Auping, former Chief Curator at the Modern, this exhibition focuses upon the key material and fundamental motif the artist employed early in his career and has returned to periodically over the past two decades.

Red Grooms: Ruckus Rodeo

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

January 17 – March 29

Ruckus Rodeo, 1975–76, by the New York–based artist Red Grooms, will be presented at the Modern to coincide with the 2020 Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. Grooms’s immense, walk-through work of art covers 1,237 square feet of gallery space. This “sculpto-pictorama,” as Grooms has referred to it, consists of painted two-dimensional surfaces and sculptural three-dimensional figures that celebrate the Fort Worth rodeo.

Allora & Calzadilla: Specters of Noon

Menil Collection, Houston

May 16 – September 27

In the spring of 2020, the Menil will present seven newly-created works by Puerto Rico-based, collaborative artistic duo Allora & Calzadilla for their solo exhibition Specters of Noon. Working at the museum over the course of several years, the artists have studied the Menil’s renowned holdings of Surrealist art and archives as a point of entre for exploring the relationship of Surrealism and the Caribbean.

Nicole Eisenman

The Contemporary Austin

February 27 – August 16

As the winner of the 2020 Suzanne Deal Booth / FLAG Art Foundation Prize, New York–based artist Nicole Eisenman presents a solo exhibition at The Contemporary Austin’s downtown venue, the Jones Center on Congress Avenue, with an outdoor sculpture also to be installed at the museum sculpture park at Laguna Gloria. Encompassing a wide range of media including drawing, painting, and sculpture, this exhibition focuses on the artist’s anti-monumental and enigmatic three-dimensional work, and will be accompanied by a full-color catalogue. A related exhibition will travel to The FLAG Art Foundation in New York, on view October 3, 2020 – January 23, 2021.

Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture

Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas

January 25 – April 19

ince 1997, Barry X Ball has adapted innovative technologies and traditional techniques to make carefully honed sculptures in semi-precious stones—rarely used due to their difficulty to carve and lack of consistency—that push the physical and conceptual boundaries of sculpture. The artist reinvents traditional sculptural formats and existing art historical landmarks using state-of-the-art, 3D scanning technology, computer-aided modeling software, and CNC milling machines, in combination with centuries-old craft techniques requiring thousands of hours of detailed handwork. Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture is the artist’s first major U.S. museum survey.