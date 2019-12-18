Big Medium’s LINE Residency Announces 2020 Open Call; Jan. 15 Deadline

Big Medium, the Austin non-profit dedicated to supporting and promoting contemporary art in Texas, produces The LINE Residency, and has announced an open call for the residency for 2020. The deadline for LINE, which takes place at an Austin hotel overlooking Lady Bird Lake, is January 15, 2020, at 11:59 pm, and applications open December 18. Selected artists are awarded a private studio space within the LINE Austin for six weeks, during the periods of March-April,

May-June, July-August, September-October, and November-December.

The 2020 curators for LINE are Big Medium’s Executive Director Shea Little, and Program Coordinator Coka Trevino. The criteria for selection (open to all artists living and working in Austin, working in any medium and discipline and at any stage in their career) include the strength of current work, previous work and exhibitions, education, and how artists propose to use the studio space during their ​six-week​ residency. Experimentation is encouraged.