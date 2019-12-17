University of Dallas’ Novinski Artist/Scholar-In-Residence Open Call Announced

The Novinski Artist/Scholar-in-Residence program at the University of Dallas (UD) has announced its 2020 open call. Each awarded residency will include full access to campus facilities, office/studio, studio shops and equipment, library, databases, and galleries, with other campus access possible. The residency offers a stipend of up to $10,000 per semester and is based on proposed research budget requirements, length of stay, and scope of project, with additional compensation awarded for courses taught during the residency. Courses depend on artist/scholar experience and course availability.

The deadline for fall semester 2020 is March 15.

UD encourages applicants to submit projects that are engaging for both undergraduate and graduate students, in studio art or art history. In exchange, the residency provides time, space, and financial support, allowing the recipient to develop research and community enrichment to share with students and DFW residents. With a goal of bringing new ideas and perspectives into UD’s art program, the residency concludes with an exhibition and/or public lecture presenting research results to UD students.

To apply via Slideroom, please go here.