FotoFest Announces Selection of Artists For 2020 Biennial

FotoFest has announced the artists in the upcoming FotoFest Biennial 2020, African Cosmologies: Photography, Time, and the Other. Now in its 18th edition, the Houston-based citywide festival will be held March 8 – April 19, 2020. FotoFest 2018, which also focused its lens toward a broader perspective on representing artists with decidedly non-western origins, featured contemporary photography and new media from India.

Mark Sealy MBE, Director of the renowned London-based photographic art institution Autograph ABP and curator of the 2020 Biennial, has selected the following artists for the Biennial’s central exhibition:

Faisal Abdu’Allah (UK), Akinbode Akinbiyi (Nigeria/UK), Hélène A. Amouzou (Togo/Belgium), Sammy Baloji (Congo/ Belgium), James Barnor (Ghana/UK), Bruno Boudjelal (France/Algeria), Edson Chagas (Angola), Ernest Cole (South Africa), Jamal Cyrus (United States), Jean Depara (Angola/ Congo), Laura El-Tantawy (Egypt/UK) , Samuel Fosso (Cameroon/France), Eric Gyamfi (Ghana), Lyle Ashton Harris (United States), Samson Kimbalu (Malawi/UK), Rotimi Fani- Kayode (Nigeria), leo with Shobun Balle (Brazil/United States), Mónica de Miranda (Angola/ Portugal), Santu Mofokeng (South Africa), Sethembile Msezane (South Africa), Zanele Muholi (South Africa), Aïda Muluneh (Ethiopia), Nyaba L. Ouedraogo (Burkino Faso/France), Rosana Paulino (Brazil), Eustáquio Neves (Brazil), Dawit L. Petros (Eritrea/United States/Canada), Aida Silvestri (Eritrea/UK), Lindokuhle Sobekwa (South Africa/United States), Wilfred Ukpong (Nigeria/UK), and Zina Saro-Wiwa (Nigeria/ United States).

Three of the artists included in the exhibition — Jamal Cyrus and leo and Shobun Baile — are based in Houston, and are creating new works for the Biennial, commissioned by FotoFest.

African Cosmologies will explore the complex relationships between contemporary life in Africa, the African diaspora, and global histories of colonialism, photography, rights and representation. Photography’s ties to colonialism and Western image production will also be considered.