Solange Knowles Inaugural Recipient of Lena Horn Prize, Directs Award to Project Row Houses

by Christopher Blay December 10, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
Solange-knowles-inagural-reciepient-of-the-Lena-Horne-Prize-for-artists-creating-social-impact-2019

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter and Third Ward native Solange Knowles is the inaugural recipient of The Town Hall’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact. Photo credit: Peter White/Getty Images.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, visual artist, and Houston native Solange Knowles is the inaugural recipient of the Lena Horne Prize for Artists. According to Colorlines, this “is the first major entertainment award named after a woman of color that honors excellence at the intersection of arts and activism.” Knowles will be honored at Town Hall in New York City on Friday, February 28, 2020 at a special event where she will receive the $100,000 prize. Houston’s Project Row Houses will benefit from the total cash prize, furthering its mission as a catalyst for transforming communities through the celebration of art and African-American history and culture.

“I am beyond humbled to be the first recipient of the Lena Horne Prize,” said Knowles in a statement, via Broadway World. “I will never forget being a young girl and the impact of hearing the great Lena Horne so radiantly and powerfully singing the words ‘believe in yourself’ from that remarkable moment in The Wiz. I have carried it with me closely my entire life. At the age of 12, I played this very role at the Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas and it was then I learned about Lena’s dedicated activism and fearless integrity as a woman and groundbreaking artist. I am honored to be receiving an award that bears her name and continue her legacy of using the arts to inspire reflection and evoke change.”

In a statement on its Instagram page, Project Row Houses responded to the generous gift: “We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter and Third Ward native Solange Knowles (@saintrecords) for her recognition as the inaugural recipient of @townhallnyc’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact. As part of the award, Solange will receive $100,000, which she has graciously chosen to be directed to our organization! We are grateful to Solange for her generosity and continued support. Thank you for seeing us, we definitely see you! #blackexcellence.”

Knowles was selected for using her platform to promote social change. The jurors, who are The Lena Horne Prize Advisory Board,  selected Knowles. They include Harry Belafonte; Billy Porter; Judy Collins; Deesha Dyer; Roxane Gay; Dolores Huerta and others.

For more on Project Row Houses, read our recent story here.

0 comment

You may also like

Project Row Houses Announces New Fundraising Initiative

September 14, 2015

Top Five: June 18, 2015 with Special Guest...

June 18, 2015

Project Row Houses to Change Leadership

September 15, 2014

Warhol Foundation Comes Through Again for Texas Arts...

July 11, 2018

PRH Artists Celebrate Kwanzaa Tonight

December 29, 2014

The Flower Man’s House to be Demolished Feb....

January 19, 2015

Houston Cinema Arts Fest is Back in Town!

November 10, 2014

Civics Lessons: An Interview with Assata Richards

October 5, 2013

Project Row Houses Continues Anniversary Celebrations with Films...

July 12, 2018

Project Row Houses & Hyde Park Art Center...

April 2, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: