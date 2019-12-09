On-Location Podcasts: Chats with 2019 Austin Film Festival Filmmakers

In this series of podcasts, Glasstire’s Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso catch up with a few filmmakers from this year’s Austin Film Festival, which took place in October. This series includes chats with Zoe Ward (Soft & Pink), Brain Emond (The Vice Guide to BigFoot), Enrico Natale, David Midell, and Sharad Chib (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), and Lynnsey Ooten and Brandon Garegnani (SCRiBBLES).

Photos: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

Soft & Pink

Find out more about Soft & Pink and watch the trailer here.

The Vice Guide to BigFoot

Listen to the interview here.

Watch The Vice Guide to BigFoot trailer here.

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

After making its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on October 27, 2019, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain won both the Jury Prize and Audience Prize for Narrative Feature Award. You can find out more about the film here.

SCRiBBLES

Find out more and watch SCRiBBLES the series here.