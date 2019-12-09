On-Location Podcasts: Chats with 2019 Austin Film Festival Filmmakers

by Glasstire December 9, 2019
In this series of podcasts, Glasstire’s Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso catch up with a few filmmakers from this year’s Austin Film Festival, which took place in October. This series includes chats with Zoe Ward (Soft & Pink), Brain Emond (The Vice Guide to BigFoot), Enrico Natale, David Midell, and Sharad Chib (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), and Lynnsey Ooten and Brandon Garegnani (SCRiBBLES).

Photos: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

Neil Fauerso and Christina Rees

 

Soft & Pink

Film still from Soft & Pink

Zoe Ward, director and writer of Soft & Pink

Find out more about Soft & Pink and watch the trailer here.

The Vice Guide to BigFoot

Listen to the interview here.

Still from The Vice Guide to Big Foot

Brian Emond, writer and actor on The Vice Guide to BigFoot, with Neil Fauerso and Glasstire’s Christina Rees

Watch The Vice Guide to BigFoot trailer here.

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Film still from The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Producer and actor Enrico Natale; director and writer David Midell; and Sharad Chib, executive producer on The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Film still from The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

After making its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on October 27, 2019, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain won both the Jury Prize and Audience Prize for Narrative Feature Award. You can find out more about the film here.

SCRiBBLES

Still from SCRiBBLES season 1, episode 1

Neil Fauerso and Christina Rees with SCRiBBLES director Lynnsey Ooten and writer and actor Brandon Garegnani

Find out more and watch SCRiBBLES the series here.

