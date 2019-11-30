Georgetown Art Center Opens Call For 2020 Exhibition Proposals

Georgetown Art Center, an exhibition space north of Austin, is seeking exhibition proposals for its 2020 season. The call opens December 1 and the deadline for all applications is January 31, 2020. The Art Center offers exhibitions and artists talks for group and solo shows. A committee of art patrons, artists, and educators jury this open call, and artists will be notified by March 1, with interviews for finalists held through the end of March.

The Art Center also hosts an annual Art Hop — its largest juried art show now in its 11th year — with cash prizes and hundreds of works from Texas artists in multiple categories. The center’s current exhibition, Contemporary Mosaics, is a group show of artists from the Austin Mosaic Guild.

For application guidelines and to submit a proposal, email the Georgetown Art Center here.

The Georgetown Art Center elevates and enriches the visual arts landscape for the cultural and educational benefit of our diverse audiences. Through innovative, intelligent exhibits and programs, we engage and challenge the greater community through the visual arts.