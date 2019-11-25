Deadline For Menil Drawing Institute Scholars Program is December 11

The Menil Drawing Institute in Houston is implementing the Menil Drawing Institute Scholars Program. The pre-Doctoral Fellowship comes with a stipend of $3,000 per month, and the Research Fellowship comes with up to $5,000 per month for living expenses. With an application deadline on December 11th, artists and scholars (with masters degrees) are invited to apply.

The fellows will be provided with furnished housing in a recently refurbished historic bungalow on the Menil campus. The fellowship is nine months long, following the academic calendar (September-June). The pre-Doctoral Fellowship is intended for researchers who work in fields pertaining to modern and contemporary drawing practices. The Research Fellowship is for scholars, conservators, artists, choreographers, writers, or others whose practice pertains to modern and contemporary drawing. The fellows are expected to reside in Houston for the duration of the fellowship, and to be an active part of the cultural and intellectual life at the Menil, and deliver a public presentation of the their research.

The fellows will have access to the collections, archives, and staff at the Menil, and to libraries throughout Houston, including the Menil’s library, Fondren Library at Rice University, the Libraries of the University of Houston, and the Hirsch Library at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. In addition, they can request references via Inter-Library Loan via the Menil Library. Fellows will be assigned offices at the Menil Drawing Institute.

The Menil Drawing Institute opened in late 2018. The establishment of a Fellowship Program is a key component of the Menil Drawing Institute as it aspires to become a major research center on modern and contemporary drawing. The program will foster the highest level of scholarship and make possible rich, interdisciplinary, object-based conversations on the drawing medium’s history, theory, criticism, and practice.