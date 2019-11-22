Three Upcoming Open Calls for Artists

As we approach the final month of 2019, here are some upcoming open calls for artists, with deadlines fast approaching.

December 1 is the deadline for The 2020 Crit Group at Contemporary Austin. This round of Crit Group events will be led by: the Contemporary Austin’s Director of Public Programs and Community Engagement, Andrea Mellard; Austin artist Sterling Allen; and curator Annette DiMeo Carlozzi. Read more about this upcoming round of Crit Group 2020 here.

The Bayou City Art Festival in Houston, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., invites artists to submit works to show and sell at the spring outdoor art festival. The deadline for submission is Monday, December 2, at midnight.

“Artists are the soul of our festival and help bring Bayou City Art Festival to life with their unique vibrant artwork,” says Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA. “We invite new and returning artists to apply and challenge them to create something special that connects with our art loving patrons.”

Applicants should submit five images and a $45 application fee, and selected artists will be a part of the festival which takes place on Friday, December 13, 2020, in Memorial Park in Houston.

For more information and to apply, please click here.

Women & Their Work (W&TW) in Auston, which recently won the honor of the best gallery in Austin by the Austin Chronicle, has a January 10, 2020 deadline for its solo exhibition series. Applications are open to women artists living anywhere in Texas who have not had a solo exhibition at W&TW within the past ten years.

To apply, visit the gallery’s website here.

