Wednesday Deadline: New York Times Art Critic Fellowship

The New York Times wants to grow the next generation of art critics (so does Glasstire), and if you’re considering this fellowship, you have until 6pm Eastern Time tomorrow to apply. “Given the continued diminishment of opportunities for up and coming writers, The Times is establishing a fellowship position in 2020 to help train the next generation of fine arts critics,” the October 24 announcement states.

Fellows will be paired with a dedicated editor/writing coach and must be comfortable with a variety of forms, from the traditional review, to more expansive essays, to pieces that bring their powers of analysis to bear on breaking news or moments of widespread discussion. There’s the added incentive to work in the same newsroom as The Times Pulitzer-winning co-chief art critic Holland Cotter and his fellow co-chief critic Roberta Smith.

To apply for the fellowship, which is a News Guild of New York union position, upload a résumé, cover letter and five clips packaged together in that order (résumé, cover letter and clips) as one single .pdf or .doc file under 5 MB in size. Deadline is 6:00 p.m. New York time, Wednesday, November 20.

In addition to the requirements of US Work authorization, The New York Times will not sponsor new work visas for the fellowship, but may consider an existing valid student or training visa that can be extended.

For more on the fellowship, please go here.