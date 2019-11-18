UT Austin’s Landmarks Announces “Listening With Landmarks”

Landmarks, The University of Texas at Austin’s acclaimed public art program, has launched Listening with Landmarks, a program of playlists curated by musicians, composers, radio personalities and others from the Austin music scene, paired with works from the Landmarks collection. Every month Landmarks’ website, social media channels, and Spotify page will feature two playlist releases spanning genres from opera to Tejano to rock to reggae to country.

Acknowledging the inspiration that art has provided for musicians over centuries, Listening with Landmarks provides new points of entry for engaging with the UT’s public art collection, and offers musicians’ takes on art. Included in Listening are musicians John Aielli, Emilio Alvarez, Peter Bay, Stephanie Bergara, Molly Burch, Liz Cass, Morgan Davis, Gavin Garcia, Nick Gregg, Matthew Hinsley, Hovvd, David Hunter, Tameca Jones, Walker Lukens, Steve Parker, Graham Reynolds, Lesly Reynaga, Steve Savage, Sara Schneider, Patrick Slevin, and Jackie Venson.

In 2015, Landmarks partnered with Texas Performing Arts, the Butler School of Music, and Fusebox Festival to develop Sound in Sculpture, an annual program featuring original music compositions written in response to select works in UT’s collection, as well as Songs in the Skyspace, a series featuring musical performances inside James Turrell’s UT-located Skyspace The Color Inside. Listening follows in this spirit.

Read more on Landmarks’ award-winning public art here.