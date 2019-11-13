ArtPrize Seeks New Executive Director

by Christopher Blay November 13, 2019
Grand Rapids ArtPrize, the organization that produces open citywide contemporary art experiences, is seeking an executive director. Former Director Jori Bennett is stepping down after nearly two years in the position she ascended to after the January resignation of Christian Gaines, who had been with ArtPrize for five years.

The directorship is the management leader of ArtPrize and is an administrative and strategic planning position. It includes fundraising, marketing, and community outreach, and reports directly to the Board of Directors. The vacancy comes ahead of ArtPrize 2020, with its new biennial format, which takes place next year on September 16-October 24.

Beyond the basic requirements of a Bachelor’s degree or greater, and five years of senior non-profit management experience, applicants must have the following qualifications:

Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.

High level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organization’s strategic future to the staff, board, volunteers and donors.

Ability to effectively communicate the organization’s mission to donors, volunteers and the overall community.

Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.

A history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results.

Active fundraising experience. Excellent donor and sponsor relations skills and understanding of the funding community.

Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of influence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers.

Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.

Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Strong public speaking ability.

Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.

To apply, go here.

