Award-Winning Performance Artist Taylor Mac To Lecture at UH

University of Houston (UH) has announced that the speaker for its annual Mitchell Artist Lecture will be Taylor Mac; the event takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at Moores Opera House. Mac is perhaps best known for his acclaimed marathon theatrical work A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, which was nominated for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Mac has been awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, and has been nominated for seven Tony Awards for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus.

Via UH: “During his talk titled ‘What’s Gonna Happen?,’ Mac will share his vision for the future of theatre in an uncertain world and the power of transforming calamity into communion.”

Karen Farber, director of the UH Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, states: “This lecture is a long time coming. We have wanted to bring Taylor Mac to Houston for years. In the end, I am glad we waited since Taylor’s topic, ‘What’s Gonna Happen?’ could not be better timed with November 5 being Election Day.”

The event is the 2019 Mitchell Artist Lecture, which is presented by the UH Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts in Houston. It takes place 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Admission is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. Address: University of Houston Moores Opera House, 3333 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77024 Parking is available in Lot 16B (Click here for map and driving directions).