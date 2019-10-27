[Sponsored] Podcast: An Interview with Robyn O’Neil

Christina Rees talks with artist Robyn O’Neil about her life, her work, and her current exhibition at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

“I was a kid who set out to be an artist by the time I was walking around. I said I would be an artist when I was five. It’s all I’ve ever cared about doing.”

This podcast is sponsored by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its exhibition Robyn O’Neil: WE, THE MASSES, on view from October 18, 2019 through February 9, 2020. For more information on the show, go here.