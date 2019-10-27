[Sponsored] Podcast: An Interview with Robyn O’Neil

by Glasstire October 27, 2019
artist Robyn O'Neil

Robyn O’Neil. Photo: Nikki Dalonzo

Christina Rees talks with artist Robyn O’Neil about her life, her work, and her current exhibition at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

“I was a kid who set out to be an artist by the time I was walking around. I said I would be an artist when I was five. It’s all I’ve ever cared about doing.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

This podcast is sponsored by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its exhibition Robyn O’Neil: WE, THE MASSES, on view from October 18, 2019 through February 9, 2020. For more information on the show, go here.

