A Look Back at the Opening Weekend of Ruby City in San Antonio

by Christopher Blay October 25, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail

 

Isaac-Julien-CBE-RA-Trustee-Kathryn-Kanjo-Mayor-Ron-Nirenberg-Trustee-Laura-B-Wright-and-Sir-David Adjaye-OBE-Photo-by-Francisco-Cortes

Isaac Julien CBE RA, Trustee Kathryn Kanjo, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Trustee Laura B. Wright and Sir David Adjaye OBE. Photo by Francisco Cortes.

The Linda Pace Foundation’s new museum, Ruby City,  opened in San Antonio last weekend (October 12-13). Designed by architect Sir David Adjaye OBE, Ruby City’s design is loosely based on a sketch and description dreamed up by Linda Pace before her death in 2007. As described by Foundation trustee Kathryn Kanjo in June 2017 at the announcement of the ground-breaking of Ruby City: “A sparkling crimson building appeared to Linda in her sleep. Using colored-pencil, she sketched the fanciful image and shared it with David Adjaye. With his bold sense of volume and materials, David has interpreted Linda’s dream city into a faceted, beckoning form, a Ruby City.”

Rendering-of-Ruby-City-by-architect-Sir-David-Sir-David-Adjaye-OBE

Rendering of Ruby City. Architect: Sir David Adjaye OBE

The much-anticipated christening of Ruby City, which we previewed on July 13, began with a panel discussion featuring Kanjo, Adjaye, and artist Isaac Julien CBE RA. The Saturday discussion in Chris Park (which was opened in 2005 to celebrate the life of the late Christopher Goldsbury, the son of Linda) focused on the decade-long work to turn Pace’s vision of Ruby City into reality.

Isaac Julien CBE RA, Trustee Kathryn Kanjo, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Trustee Laura B. Wright and Sir David Adjaye OBE. Photo by Francisco Cortes

Panel discussion at Ruby City.

The Saturday opening of Ruby City was attended by 1,200 visitors, some of whom were present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg , Adjaye, Julien, and Foundation trustees.

Las Damas de Jalisco

Las Damas de Jalisco.

Musicians of Las Damas de Jalisco mariachi played for visitors, and the galleries were opened to the public.

Art-from-Ruby-City-October-13-2019

In the collection: Andrea Bowers, Your Whole Fucking Culture Alienates Me, 2006

“It’s a pretty powerful feeling being a part of something that the whole city is embracing whole-heartedly,” says Randy Guthmiller, Manager of Visitor Experiences at Ruby City. “We’re filling a contemporary art void, in term of institutions, and you can tell the community here is hungry for it. Luckily we have a very thoughtful exhibition curated by Kathryn Kanjo, one of our trustees, and David C. Copley, Director and CEO of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.”

Art-at-Ruby-City-October-13-2019

Multi-channel video installation by artist Isaac Julien

nstallation-at-Ruby-City-October-13-2019

Installation at Ruby City. Center: work by Do Ho Suh

For more information about Ruby City, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Artnet Names Two Texas Foundations in a Top...

October 10, 2014

Richter Swap: Pace Foundation Managers Sell Painting To...

October 19, 2014

Happy Queue Year

January 9, 2012

San Antonio Shuffle: Former Pace Director Named Interim...

June 15, 2013

Maura Reilly’s Pace Plans

November 17, 2013

Maybe Linda Pace Really is Irreplaceable!

November 18, 2014

Top Five: June 20, 2019 with Christopher Blay

June 20, 2019

On Residencies, and the Fractured Legacy of Linda...

February 28, 2016

Top Five: Fall Preview 2019

September 5, 2019

Texas Art Spaces Among Those Scrutinized By U.S....

June 2, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: