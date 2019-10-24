Top Five: October 24, 2019

Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on a show about art-fair exploitation, a show featuring a true radical of Latin America, and Christopher’s introduction to Bert Long, Jr.’s work.

“This is what’s so exciting about having you move to Houston. You’re going to be introduced to all these legendary artists’ works.”

1. Beatriz González: A Retrospective

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

October 27 – January 20, 2020

Conversation: October 27, 3 – 4pm

Beatriz González: A Retrospective is the first large-scale U.S. exhibition dedicated to the work of Colombian artist Beatriz González.

2. Riding the Tiger: The Art of Bert Long, Jr.

Houston Museum of African American Culture

October 24 – November 9, 2019

Opening Reception: October 24, 6:30 – 9pm

Riding the Tiger results from a Bert Long painting and his memorable comments about the painting as a metaphor on life. “Every day we wake up and we get on this tiger,” according to Long. “It’s on fire. There is no ground below it. The ocean is above it… . The tiger has ferocious claws and a mouth full of teeth that will hurt you.”

3. a.) Mario Ybarra Jr. | “…like a cow visiting a butcher shop…”

Southwest School of Art Russell Hill Rogers Gallery- Navarro Campus

October 12 – December 1, 2019

The installation resembles a hybrid-butcher shop/musical stage set, with hams and cuts of meat made of wood. The piece was originally shown at ARCO Madrid 2013 and the presentation at Southwest School of Art will be its first in the U.S.

3. b.) FIVE X FIVE

Southwest School of Art Russell Hill Rogers Gallery- Navarro Campus

October 12 – December 1, 2019

The group show, curated by Mario Ybarra, Jr., consists of 5 artists representing Southern California, South Texas, and Illinois, working in various modes with shared concerns of social justice. Artists include: Ruth Buentello (San Antonio), Rosalie Lopez (Long Beach), Teresita De La Torre (Santa Ana), Yvette Mayorga (Chicago), and Angelica Muro (Salinas).

4. Keith Carter: Fifty Years

Dishman Art Museum at Lamar University, Beaumont

September 28 – November 8

Opening Reception: October 25, 6:30 – 8:30

A solo exhibition of photographs by Keith Carter.

This year, Carter is celebrating 50 years as an image maker with the release of a large tome published by University of Texas Press, Keith Carter: Fifty Years. Designed by D.J. Stout in conjunction with Pentagram, the book signals another rite of passage for the artist.

5. Austin Film Festival

Multiple venues. For locations in Austin, please go here.

October 24 – 31

Austin Film Festival furthers the art and craft of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers, filmmakers, and all artists who use written and visual language to tell a story.