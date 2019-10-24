Artists: Houston’s Discovery Green And OGE Group Announce Open Call

If you live within a 75-mile radius of Houston and are a professional artist over the age of 18, Discovery Green Houston and OGE Group encourage you to apply to their open call to contribute work to their project titled House of Cards — a temporary art installation at Discovery Green, Houston. Deadline for submissions is November 22.

The installation will consist of 126 playing-card LED light boxes arranged to create a house of cards, and 20 individual designs will be selected and displayed from April-July, 2020.

Open call rules for House of Cards stipulate that submissions can be existing work “appropriate for the public realm,” translated into a digital format for printing, or unique artworks created in response to House of Cards or Discovery Green. Artists may select their preferred card suit, number, and face card from a template here . White backgrounds and brighter color palettes would work best for the illuminated designs. Self-images, promotional or commercial advertisement images are discouraged.

Via the call: “Artists whose designs are selected will be paid an honorarium of $2,000 for the use of the artwork. This includes the full-scale House of Cards installation, as well as online and print versions for marketing, promotional and commercial purposes. Discovery Green will pay all costs for fabrication, installation and de-installation.”

The timeline for House of Cards open call is as follows:

October 14, 2019: Request for Submissions (RFS) released

November 22, 2019: RFS Deadline

December 4, 2019: Selection and Artist Notification

January 2020: Contracting and Design finalization

April 2020: Installation

April 16, 2020: Opening

Via Discovery Green: Discovery Green’s temporary public art initiative strives to bring compelling and vibrant public art to park visitors. Projects have included site-specific temporary installations by internationally lauded artists and designers such as Bruce Munro, Daily tous les jours, Cocolab, Esrawe + Cadena, Michael-Craig Martin and a number of others — some of which have made their USA, Texas and Houston debut through participation in the program. The temporary installations compliment the six permanent public art installations that call Discovery Green home. Arts programming is made possible in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

Applicants, please go here to respond to the open call.