ArtsGoggle, A Fort Worth Street Art Festival

ArtsGoggle, like most street art festivals, is an opportunity for anyone who makes art (or crafts) to pay a booth fee, set up, and engage directly with the public. Some festivals are juried and judges select participants, awarding prizes like First Place, Best in Show, or Audience Choice. ArtsGoggle in Fort Worth is of the non-juried variety, and regularly hosts close to 1,000 booth exhibitors and more than 60,000 attendees.

The Fort Worth street art festival began 17 years ago as a neighborhood-specific event, transforming businesses into pop-up art spaces, and has grown into a full-fledged street art fair along Magnolia Avenue. The street is shut down for the festival and every inch of both lanes (and most parking lots) are filled with booths selling paintings, soaps, T-shirts, and a lot more.

Among the 900+ booths were some artist whose works are familiar to North Texans. Clay Stinnett’s gritty and grotesque paintings of Texas and its underbelly culture were a refreshing addition to the fair this year.

Below are some of the booths and views of ArtsGoggle.