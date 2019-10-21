Tonight! The Idea Fund Hosts Final Info Session at Project Row Houses

The Idea Fund (TIF), which opened a call to artists earlier in August, will hold its final info session tonight at 7 pm at Project Row Houses (PRH) in Houston. TIF’s open call deadline is Monday, November 4. The Fund further accommodates artists who will be applying in the next few days with a last-minute Facebook Live Q+A, October 28, 2019, 3:00-4:30 pm. The Facebook Live Event will be up for drop-ins during this period to watch and ask questions.

Funding levels for the award to artists range from $1000- $7000, and this Fund limited to artists residing in Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Waller, Chambers, Liberty, or Montgomery counties. For seasoned applicants who want to skip the information session tonight and apply directly via Submittable, please go here.

The Idea Fund is a re-granting program administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses and funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. The Idea Fund supports individual artists, curators, collectives, collaboratives or partnerships in the greater Houston area. Grants are competitive and awarded by a panel of arts professionals and artists.