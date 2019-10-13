Artists: Apply to BEERS London Annual Open Call

BEERS London, a commercial gallery space in London, England, presents its annual open call (now in its 10th year) which has merged with the Summer Marathon; the inaugural Summer Marathon in 2019 presented international artists in back-to-back solo exhibitions.
(Via BEERS London: “In 2016 & 2015, BEERS London was listed in Blouin Media’s ‘500 Best Galleries Worldwide’ and in 2015 Director Kurt Beers was included in ArtLyst’s ‘Alternative Power 100’.”)
Artists anywhere in the world can submit an application, and at least six selected artists will exhibit in one-week solo exhibitions at BEERS London in East London during the 2020 Summer Exhibition.
Eligibility
Artists working anywhere in the world, at any stage of their career, are invited to apply.
Exhibition Dates
8 July to 23 August 2020
All media is accepted. Including painting, photography, sculpture, video, and all two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, new-media and any non-traditional media. Work is recommended to be from 2018 or later.
Deadline
Monday 4 November, 2019, midnight (GMT+1) (£10 application fee). Apply Here.
JURY:
Kurt Beers
Director of BEERS London & Author of ‘100 Painters of Tomorrow’ & ‘100 Sculptors of Tomorrow’
London (UK)
Hector Campbell
Art Historian, Writer & Curator
London, UK
Florence Hutchings
Artist
London, UK
Edwin Oostmeijer
Real Estate Developer & Art Collector
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Dylan Turk
Founder & Curator, KIN and Special Projects Editor, Architecture & Design, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Bentonville, Arkansas
Marina Vranopoulou
Gallery Director and Curator