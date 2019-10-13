Artists: Apply to BEERS London Annual Open Call

BEERS London, a commercial gallery space in London, England, presents its annual open call (now in its 10th year) which has merged with the Summer Marathon; the inaugural Summer Marathon in 2019 presented international artists in back-to-back solo exhibitions.

(Via BEERS London: “In 2016 & 2015, BEERS London was listed in Blouin Media’s ‘500 Best Galleries Worldwide’ and in 2015 Director Kurt Beers was included in ArtLyst’s ‘Alternative Power 100’.”)

Artists anywhere in the world can submit an application, and at least six selected artists will exhibit in one-week solo exhibitions at BEERS London in East London during the 2020 Summer Exhibition.

Eligibility

Artists working anywhere in the world, at any stage of their career, are invited to apply.

Exhibition Dates

8 July to 23 August 2020

All media is accepted. Including painting, photography, sculpture, video, and all two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, new-media and any non-traditional media. Work is recommended to be from 2018 or later.

Deadline

Monday 4 November, 2019, midnight (GMT+1) (£10 application fee). Apply Here.

JURY:

Kurt Beers

Director of BEERS London & Author of ‘100 Painters of Tomorrow’ & ‘100 Sculptors of Tomorrow’

London (UK)

Hector Campbell

Art Historian, Writer & Curator

London, UK

Florence Hutchings

Artist

London, UK

Edwin Oostmeijer

Real Estate Developer & Art Collector

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dylan Turk

Founder & Curator, KIN and Special Projects Editor, Architecture & Design, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Bentonville, Arkansas

Marina Vranopoulou

Gallery Director and Curator